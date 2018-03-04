KOCHI:Come Holi, and parts of Kochi literally takes on shades of north India. The Jain Youth Group, set up by 10 friends a couple of years back, celebrated the festival of colour at the DD Retreat Club at Thammanan on Sunday.

It was a time for the Jain, Gujarati and other north Indian communities settled in Kochi to come together and enjoy their traditional festival celebrated to herald spring. “We had a sold-out audience of about 100 families,” said Nilesh Singhi, one of the organisers. “We had a rain dance which was a huge hit and arranged food in a area reminiscent of the Chandi Chowk.”

The food-grade, vegetable colours were brought in from Uttar Pradesh.The Jain community in Kochi live mainly on TD Road. They are mostly a business community, trading in pharma, diagnostic and cloth. The Jain Youth Group hosts community festival socials and also have a ‘Jain Premier League’ cricket match.