KOCHI: A 51-year-old man residing at Kumbalangi here was arrested for allegedly forcing a man to donate his kidney. Shaji N N has since been remanded in judicial custody at the Kakkanad Sub-Jail after being produced before the magistrate. He was booked under the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Shaji was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by Dileep, a resident of Udayamperoor who alleged he was threatened by a group of people demanding he donate his kidney.“A couple Madhu and Thushara had approached Dileep claiming their 12-year-old son was suffering from renal disease and had to undergo an immediate kidney transplant. Dileep volunteered to donate his kidney without accepting any money. However, before the transplant could be carried out Dileep came to know he was being duped,” said a police officer.