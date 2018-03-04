KOCHI: The future of a group of students pursuing degree at St Teresa’s College in the city is in jeopardy as a software malfunction has changed their marks and the delay in publishing the original marks has denied them the opportunity to appear for the improvement exam.The complaint has landed the autonomous college in trouble as a committee constituted by the Higher Education Council to probe into the allegations of discrepancies in awarding internal and external marks is all set to look into the issue.

According to the students, the college withdrew the results of the last semester recently revealing there was an error in the software and incorrect marks were entered in the mark list. However, the delay in releasing the corrected mark list has denied the students an opportunity to appear for improvement exam.

“The result published recently was totally different from the earlier one. Some students have even failed. Students who got A+ grade in the first results received B+ in the new result. We are set to lose an academic year as we’ll be able to appear for the exam only next year. Our degree certificates will also be of no use as, according to it, we have failed in the first attempt,” said a student. The students are afraid to approach the university against the irregularities fearing victimisation.

A student who completed her degree course at St Teresa’s College and joined another college to pursue her post-graduate course said she has been running from pillar to post to get her degree certificate.“I belong to the 2014-17 batch and have joined another college to pursue my PG course. Though I submitted my provisional certificate for the first semester, I’ve to produce the original degree certificate for the second semester. The authorities issued me a certificate and when I approached the university, I was told the mark list submitted by me was totally different from the mark list forwarded by the college. I am afraid this may affect my studies,” she said.

College principal M Sajimol Augustine said the problem was caused by a faulty software and it was being rectified. “The software was faulty and there were some variations in the marks published. We blocked the results immediately after spotting the mistake and stopped distribution of mark lists. The issue is being solved and the parents and students need not worry,” she said. Sr Vinitha, college director, told ‘Express’ the issue will be solved within two weeks and the college will ensure the students are not put into trouble.