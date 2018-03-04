KOCHI: Three Punjabi youths were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural Police in connection with the death of their friend at Puthencruz here on Saturday. The accused persons are Gurmeet Singh, 32, Gurvinder Singh, 20, and Avatar Singh, 33, all natives of Jalandhar district in Punjab.

According to the police, the trio allegedly murdered Gurudeep Singh, 28, also a native of Jalandhar. The police said the accused tied the victim’s limbs and thrashed him on Wednesday. Gurudeep was rushed to a private hospital in Kolenchery, where he was declared brought dead.

“The accused persons had arrived in Ernakulam on February 27 to work for the Metro rail project. They were staying at a rented house in Puthencruz. Gurudeep was an alcoholic and mentally unstable. On Wednesday, the deceased turned violent when he did not get alcohol. We suspect that the accused persons tied him up and trashed him, causing his death,” a police officer said.

Based on the information provided by hospital authorities, the police launched a probe. “The youth was brought dead on Wednesday at around 3,30 pm. There were bluish marks on his shoulder and chest. There were injury marks on his forearm, lower limbs and right thigh,” a hospital spokesperson said.

After autopsy, the police confirmed that the deceased was indeed beaten to death. “The accused persons have not confessed to the crime. We are interrogating them. They will be produced before the court,” the police officer said.

