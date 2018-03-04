KOCHI: Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar on Saturday bemoaned the plight of the families evicted as part of the construction of the Vallarpadam International Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) project. She visited the evictees at the rehabilitation sites at Thuthiyoor, where a protest meeting was organised.

She addressed a protest gathering at the portico of a tilted house constructed on the land provided as part of the Moolampilly package nine years ago. She said the Moolampilly package was implemented following strong protests by the local residents.