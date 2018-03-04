KOCHI:The Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC) has registered a suo motu case against a woman for illegally detaining her 85-year-old mother Brijitha at Pothanikkad. Recently the Pothanikkad police had rescued Brijitha from her daughter Simili’s house where Brijitha had been left to starve. The cops also booked Simili for not taking care of her aged mother and produced her before a magistrate in Kothamangalam. An inquiry revealed a property dispute existed between Simili and Brijitha’s son, who lives nearby. This had resulted in the woman’s illegal detention.