KOCHI:The Chinese fishing nets are Fort Kochi’s defining attraction. Introduced by Chinese traveller Zheng He in the 15th century and propped up overlooking the Arabian Sea, its exotic history and beautiful location nets it a bounteous tourist footfall. Now this prominent attraction and the beach walkway are to get a fresh lease with renovations set to commence soon.

Even though state government approved the proposal and allocated funds for renovating the Chinese nets in 2014, the unavailability of wood delayed the project. A fund of Rs 1.50 crores was allocated and project is being carried out by KITCO.

The Chinese nets which were made of wood were repaired using steel pipes. After the current restoration, it will be completely made of high-quality timber. “The Forest Department has agreed to provide sufficient wood for the restoration of the Chinese nets,” Nandakumar K P, joint director, Department of Tourism, Kerala. “The wood would be provided from Kothamangalam forest division. The wood has to be chiselled and handed over to the craftsmen who make Chinese nets. Very few artisans are available for the work now.”

Musthafa, a tourist guide in Fort Kochi, said not just the tourists, but the local residents too are eager to see the renovation of Chinese nets. “Some of the Chinese nets is not functional. Its renovation has been a long-pending demand of people here. If no steps are taken, these nets will collapse without delay. The foreign tourist who comes to Fort Kochi is eager to know about Chinese nets, its history and the technology behind its functioning.”

Similarly, the beach walkway which was fully damaged during the monsoon season will also soon be renovated. “The work for renovating the damaged walkway will complete soon. I have taken up the matter and intend to speed up the procedure to lay seawall at beachside and reconstruct the walkway,” said Nandakumar. An estimate of Rs 1.78 crore for reconstruction of the walkway have been submitted to Tourism Directorate for approval. Due to the damaged walkway, the annual New Year’s Eve celebration was moved this time from the beachside to a venue near the Parade Ground. The construction work has to be carried before monsoon when the sea level rises, covering the beach side. The renovation of Nehru Park and food court at Fort Kochi was completed last year. Similarly, setting up a heritage walkway was also completed. However, the project pending from last year is of procuring two cruise boats as part of Fort Kochi Destination Development.

“The design and estimate preparation are in progress with the naval architect,” said a Tourism Department officer. As part of the project, a boat jetty will be constructed at Bolgatty and Fort Kochi which can dock at least 100 cruise boats. A fund of Rs 2 crore was sanctioned in February 2017.