KOCHI: The final tasting session of the 14th edition of the Golden Leaf India Awards organised by the United Planters’ Association of South India (UPASI) and South Indian Tea Industry will be held in Dubai on April 25. The results will be announced on April 26, the concluding day of the Global Dubai Tea Forum.

Aimed at finding the best teas from various agro-climatic regions, the competition is based on a multi-layer screening process using a scoring system that captures various quality attributes such as dry leaf appearance, infused or spent leaf appearance, liquor attributes such as colour, aroma, briskness and strength in an objective way.

The first-level screening of the teas was held on Saturday at UPASI, Coonoor. The teas were screened for pesticide residue parameters and heavy metals at the laboratory of UPASI Tea Research Foundation.

“So far, we have received 156 entries from 50 estates and companies. Last year, there were 123 entries,” said Arun Kumar, convener of the Awards’ southern competition organising committee.