KOCHI: Often it is seen that women hesitate to donate blood because of certain reasons. Some are anaemic due to poor diet and nutrition, some have a fear of donating blood and some believe the myth that women cannot donate as they already lose blood during their monthly periods.So, the Rotary Club of Cochin Milan, the only all-women Rotary club in Kochi, has taken the challenging goal of encouraging women from the ages of 20-50 years, to move from the current low status of less than 10 per cent of them being blood donors, to a healthier 2o per cent by the year 2020.

“We are spreading awareness of the health and societal benefits to women who hesitate to donate out of fear or lack of knowledge,” said Nina Nair, one of the members of Rotary Milan.In order to change this scenario, the annual blood donation drive is being organised by the club on March 8. It will be held at the IMA Blood Bank, T D Road, from 8.30 am to 3.30 pm. Blood can be donated by all healthy women up to 50 years of age and they can do it three times a year.



Benefits of donating blood

Every blood donor gets screened for infectious diseases like HIV, hepatitis, and syphilis along with a mini-physical which checks haemoglobin levels, weight and blood pressure. This does not serve as a replacement for regular medical care but could serve as a good indication of one’s general health.

Improves the quality of blood – Some studies show that regular blood donation helps reduce the viscosity of blood.

A sense of pride about having contributed to a good cause.

Requirements

Age: 18-50 yrs

Weight : >55 kgs

Haemoglobin levels : >12gm%

The absence of any

illness or medication

No history of major surgery done about six months back