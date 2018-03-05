KOCHI:Joseph Varghese, who has been calling for the implementation of the Christian Church Properties and Institutions Trust Bill Act (Church Act), was allegedly attacked by a bike rider on Sunday.

Joseph said he was attacked while coming out of St Mary’s Basilica after the Sunday Mass. He said the attacker manhandled him and tore up the placard he was carrying.He has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Central police station.

“This shows there is a threat to my life and properties. When the attacker saw me looking at his bike number, he threatened me at the top of his voice. He even teased me saying he will provide me with his identity. He also challenged me to do whatever I can,” Joseph Varghese told Express.The attacker allegedly called Joseph a madman and asked him to leave the church premises.When Express contacted the Central police station, officers said they have received a complaint and started an investigation.