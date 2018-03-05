KOCHI:There has been a sharp increase in the number of applications for UG and PG courses at Cusat, with the varsity so far receiving 32,715 applications this year compared to the 29,239 it got in 2017. Interestingly, there is a slump in the number of students from Bihar, for whom Cusat is a favourite destination for engineering courses.

According to the varsity authorities, curriculum standard, brand recall and the high percentage of placement, besides novel courses like interdisciplinary master’s degree course, the status of the best university in the state possessing ‘A’ grade accreditation by NAAC are the reasons for the spike in the number of applications.

They revealed the Cusat students were getting placement from leading companies, with no less than 300 students getting placement through campus recruitment in the 2017-18 academic year.

As many as 28 students from the BTech Fire and Safety branch alone bagged placement in frontline oil companies such as BPCL, IOCL and ONGC.

Companies which recruited Cusat students, include TCS, IBM, Wipro, Cybage, Unisys, Envestnet, Tata Communication, Werizon, Technicolour, Reliance, Adani, Godrej, SRF, Vedanta and KITCO.The annual salary offered for these new recruits is between `4.5 lakh and `18 lakh, authorities said.