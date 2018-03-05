KOCHI: “As an exponent of the classical dance form, I am happy with the universal acceptance of Kathakali. I have performed in almost all the countries across the globe and people appreciate the grandeur and craft of Kathakali. Europeans have shown an affinity for the art and many youngsters from France and Germany have come all the way to Kalamandalam to learn the art. There are many foreigners who follow Kathakali with devotion and continue performing the art,” said Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi, fondly called ‘Gopi Asan’.

The doyen of the theatre, shared his thoughts with Express when he arrived in the city to perform at Krithi, the International Book Festival in Kochi on Sunday.You are popular for your Pacha (the virtuous) roles. Is there any role you wish to perform?

As an artist, I love all roles but people love to see me in Pacha roles. I have performed other roles including Minukku (radiant) Kathi (vice) and Thadi (the ferocious). I am happy with the love I receive.

Earlier, there were two prominent streams of styles known as Vadakkan (northern) and Thekkan (southern). Do you think the difference has reduced?

The difference between the two streams has decreased now and I think the growth of Kalamandalam as the school of performing art has helped to unify the art. There have been some simplifications in the performance to make it more intelligible to the common man.Your generation of artists has popularised Kathakali as a dance drama across the world. Are you optimistic about its future?

Many talented youngsters have entered the field. I am optimistic about the future of the art form. Our generation including Madavoor Vasudevan Nair, Mankombu Sivasankara Pillai, Ramankutty Nair had a very tough time when we started performing. It was not rewarding or remunerative. But now the situation has changed and Kathakali artists are recognised by the society.Tell us about your association with Madavoor Vasudevan Nair.

We were very close and he always encouraged me as an artist. He was the doyen of the Thekkan style of Kathakali. He died while performing on stage and it is an honourable end for an artist. Though he was 86, his performance was very energetic on stage. His death is a big loss to Kathakali.