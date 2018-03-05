KOCHI: A radio jockey by profession but a rider by passion. That’s Jeena Mariya Thomas for you. The 24-year-old recently took part in the BaPuBa (Bengaluru-Pune-Bengaluru) challenge which was held on February 24 and 25. It was organised by the Indian Endurance Riders Association. Around 42 riders took part. The challenge was to complete 1,000 miles (1,610 Km) in 24 hours.

The starting point was from the Shri Ragavendra H P petrol pump, Peenya, Bengaluru and it ended up at the Shell petrol pump, Pune and back to the starting point, a distance of 1, 667 km. It was around 6.30 am that she began her ride from Bengaluru when the weather was soothing. What Jeena ate during her journey was just two bananas and she stopped after every 200 km to fill petrol. She reached Pune around 3.30 pm and then started her ride back to Bengaluru.

In the end, she covered the distance in 20 hours and set a record. She is one of the first women from Kerala to complete this challenge. Her tryst with bike riding started around a year ago. “I used to drive a Vespa earlier but an accident made me stop,” she says. Jeena decided then that after she recovered, she would definitely compete in the challenge that she had heard so much about from her friends. Jeena began riding the Bullet, had many accidents but she didn’t give up. In the end, she did the challenge on her Avenger 220 C Cruise.

Following the ride, Jeena received a long distance rider certification from the respected US-based Iron Butt Association. For Jeena, bike riding is everything. “I feel alive when I ride,” she says. Although she was criticised by many people, she has never given up. “Some even told me I would not be able to do this challenge and others said I wouldn’t be able to ride a motorcycle,” she says. Now she is getting ready for the ‘King Of Road’ challenge: to cover 2,400 km in 36 hours. “I am hoping to do that next year with the same spirit with which I completed the recent challenge,” she says.