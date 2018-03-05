KOCHI: India’s largest hardware electronic incubator ‘Maker Village’ will organise a one-day national conclave, the first-of-its-kind in the state on Saturday (March 10), aimed at giving a push to hardware startups and the hardware ecosystem by bringing together all key stakeholders connected to this space.Around 1,200 participants, including hardware startups, officials from the Centre and state governments, industries, technology firms, funding agencies, accelerators, hardware incubators, branding gurus and academic institutions from across the country will attend the event to be held at the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi.

Maker Village CEO Prasad Balakrishnan Nair said the event assumes significance in the present scenario in which the government is giving thrust on building a robust hardware electronic manufacturing industry.

“There’s an accelerated thrust given by the Central and the state governments on creating a vibrant hardware startup eco-system as the precursor for the development of electronic system design and manufacturing industry,” he said. Besides, the event will bring together all the key stakeholders in the hardware domain such as policy-makers, technology providers, fund managers and startups under a single roof, Balakrishnan said.

Acclaimed national and international speakers and business leaders will make presentations and interact with the participants at different sessions of the conclave. Various topics, including ‘Next Gen’ Technologies in the hardware, will be covered at the meet.Exhibitions by industries, technology firms, service providers and startups; design for manufacturing workshop by BRINC accelerator, Hong Kong & Barcelona, and one-to-one pitching with fund managers for startups have also been planned on the sidelines.