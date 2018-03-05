KOCHI: Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Njekkad has set an example by switching to the smart classroom project initiated by the State Government in a short span of time. Barring just a few, the entire classrooms now have smart class facilities.The school had already renovated and furnished sixteen of its classrooms for the smart classroom project and now with the help of alumni students, furnished 22 more. The school received the electronic equipment and apparatus required for the smart rooms, as part of the first few phases of the programme.

The school has a total of about 40 classrooms, 38 of which has completed the renovation. School Headmaster K K Sajeev says “Of these classes, 35 belong to the high school section and the rest senior secondary. The tiling and roofing works have just completed”. The total expense reached Rs 20 lakh and there was a major contribution from the alumni students. Sajeev said that ever since the Hi-Tech school programme of the Education Department was announced their former students came together and took efforts for the development of the school. Along with the alumni starting up separate bank accounts, the people in the neighbourhood also contributed, he added.

As per the smart classroom project, the current plan is to convert around 45,000 high school and higher secondary classrooms of 1,500 schools into smart rooms.For the HM, going the smart way is all about convenience and easy learning. With around 40 classrooms catering to the secondary and higher secondary divisions and close to 3000 children studying in the school, his goal is to convert all of them into Hi-Tech classrooms.

According to Sajeev, as the UP section and High School section of Government School Njekkad share a single building, it is one of the few schools where upper primary students also will get the benefit of the hi-tech facilities. He adds, “Currently, because of the less number of classrooms, they share the same building and classes are being held on a sessional basis. This will allow all the students to share the privileges of Hi-tech classrooms.”The government school recently received a fund of Rs Four lakhs from the Government for the construction of a new building for the high school section.