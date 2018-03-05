KOCHI: After redefining the low-cost flying experience over the skies between Kerala and various West Asian destinations, the Air India Express, now seems to be recalibrating its business strategies in the face of a gloomy profit outlook from the stretch. For the first time from Kerala, an Indian airlines company will carry passengers from Kochi to Singapore with competitive pricing and superior service.

It was the first international budget airline from the country which was formed to cater to Keralites across Gulf nations in 2005, The AIE will launch its first Singapore flight from Kerala on March 27 from Cochin International Airport via Madurai. At present, the airline company will hold three services per week. The service will be made daily if it turns out to be a viable route. Though the flight will touch down at Madurai airport to carry passengers from Madurai to Singapore it will not be accepting any bookings for passengers between Kochi and Madurai.

The airline company which began a three-day week service between Madurai and Singapore last September will start daily services in this stretch from this summer schedule. The decision comes in the wake of a significant demand for this route among passengers with an average load factor of 74 per cent, said airline officials.

The launch of a flight to Singapore from Kochi by an Indian airline company apparently seems to be small step on this route which is controlled by various low-budget airlines from Far East countries.

The AIE it seems is testing the water by launching a three-day week service keeping in mind the looming crisis in West Asia where job cuts and lay-off have been hitting the Keralites hard. The company will be giving more emphasis to the Far East market if it turns out to be a viable route in the future, hinted company officers.

Air India Express CEO Shyam Sunder said, “The summer schedule which begins on March 25 will also witness additional capacity being deployed to strengthen the network between Kerala and Gulf and the Airline’s operations to Singapore.” He said we are also monitoring the developments in West Asia as a responsible market player and we don’t expect there will be an immediate shift in the market dynamics. However, the company is exploring ways to tap other markets as well beyond its traditional routes, he said.

SUMMER SCHEDULE

The airline has a fleet of 23 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft It will launch direct thrice-weekly flights from Kochi to Singapore via Madurai from March 27 The flight IX 484 on the Kochi – Madurai – Singapore route will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with departure from Kochi at 11:10 amThe flight IX 483 departs Singapore at 9:15 pm will arrive Kochi by 1:00 am, the next day

With the introductionof new service, the airline’s operations from Madurai to Singapore will become daily

The airline will introduce three round-robin direct flights connecting Kochi to Kuwait and Dammam

AIE will also continue to offer connectivity to Kuwait from Kochi via Kozhikode on Tuesdays and ThursdaysOther improvements in the summer schedule includes the introduction of Kochi – Ras Al Khaimah connection over Kozhikode

On Tuesdays and Fridays, Flight IX 473/331 will depart Kochi at 8:40 am and will arrive in Ras Al Khaimah at 1:05 pm. The summer schedule will also witness a new Kochi – Al Ain connection via Kozhikode on Mondays and Wednesdays