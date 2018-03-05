KOCHI: The airline, which has 586 weekly departures in the new schedule against 561 per week currently, has made arrangements to lease two additional Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be inducted on dry lease in the months of September and October, said Shyam Sunder. The airline, which has a fleet of 23 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, will have 25 planes with the induction of two more.

The increase in operations will be achieved through a rise in aircraft utilisation, which is poised to go up from about 12.8 hours currently to 13.5 hours per day per aircraft in the summer schedule, he added.

The company which netted a profit of Rs 297 crore in the last fiscal was expecting a profit of Rs 208 crore in current fiscal. But since the company netted a profit of Rs 231 crore in the first nine months of the current fiscal it has revised its target to Rs 250 crore. The company registered a record profit of Rs 362 crore in 2015-16 fiscal.