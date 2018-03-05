KOCHI:The work on the third phase of the ‘100 ponds project’ in Ernakulam district, implemented by the district administration and the Minor Irrigation Department, in close coordination with ‘Anpode Kochi’ began from Amballoor here on Sunday.The project aims to revive 100 ponds and convert the water bodies into reservoirs of fresh water amid the looming threat of harsh summer and drought.

The third phase began by cleaning the ‘Chambanakulam’ pond situated in the first ward of the Amballoor gram panchayat. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla led the cleaning up activities of the panchayat pond situated on 14 cents.Over 100 people, including panchayat members, representatives from the NSS technical cell of Muthoot Engineering College, ‘Anpode Kochi’ workers, members of the Kudumbashree and MNREGS took part in the clean-up work.

The fund for the pond revival has been channelised from the Minor Irrigation Department after including it in the state government’s ‘Harita Keralam Mission’ and Cochin Shipyard’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.In the last two years, a total of 206 ponds have been revived in Ernakulam district through the initiative of the district administration, using the CSR fund of the Cochin Shipyard with the participation of volunteers from ‘Anpode Kochi’.

After inspecting these ponds, the district administration plans to give prizes to the local bodies which have kept these ponds clean.The Collector, who reached Amballoor for the revival of Chambanakulam pond, visited the ‘Amballoorkavu’ temple pond following the request from the Amballoorkavu temple committee and the panchayat president. The temple committee has also indicated its willingness to hand over the temple pond, situated on 40 cents, for cleaning and reviving the water body.

Panchayat president Jalaja Mohan, vice-president P K Manoj Kumar, Standing Committee chairperson Beena Mukundan, Irrigation Executive Engineer Geeta Devi, Suchitwa Mission district coordinator Siju Thomas, Harita Keralam Mission district coordinator Sujit Karun, Assistant Executive Engineer Sujatha and NSS Technical Cell representatives Blessan and Eldho, besides Anpode Kochi workers, public representatives and government officers participated in the activities.