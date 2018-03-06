KOCHI: His thoughts revolutionised Kerala’s architectural milieu and infused elements of sustainability, cost-effectiveness and green architecture at a time when the state was witnessing mindless construction. And he left behind an unsurpassable legacy. For the past few days the city has offered a major tribute to the master architect Laurie Wilfred Baker who was way ahead of his time.

Late Laurie Baker’s hundredth birth anniversary fell on March 2 and a slew of programmes was conducted by the state government, Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development (COSTFORD) and Laurie Baker Centre for Habitat Studies (LBC).

For the past few days, the cityscape was dotted by stunning architectural works as architects of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) paid their tribute to Baker by sculpting installations using the bricks that were discarded by devotees after Attukal Pongala. Around 100 installations were set up on the stretch leading from Kowdiar to Spencer Junction by architects, designers, artists, and students.

International Seminar on ‘Sustainable Habitat’

A three-day international seminar on ‘Sustainable Habitat’ as part of the celebrations was also organised in the city. The seminar saw deliberations on sustainable practices to be followed while designing habitats.

Presiding over the valedictory of the seminar, district panchayat president V K Madhu stressed that Baker’s model was relevant in the present scenario when humanity is grappling with the challenges of climate change. He further added that infusing the elements of sustainability and following the eco-friendly model will give impetus to LIFE Mission, the mammoth housing project of the state government which envisages to construct homes for the poor.

Six thematic discussions were held at the seminar which saw deliberations that discussed Baker’s philosophy of sustainable housing, the current housing situation in India, designing habitat for sustainability, the technical innovations brought about by Baker viz rat trap bond and Filler slab, the challenge of rural housing and so forth.

Cultural extravaganza

An eclectic array of cultural programmes have been arranged to liven up the evenings. The Sooryakanthi open-air auditorium continue to resonate with the renditions and performances of artistes from different streams. Kalaripayattu, folk music, magic show, mimicry, instrumental music, performance by music bands figure in the cultural treat. A documentary on the master architect was also showcased. A drama and bamboo music are some of the highlights on the final day. The cultural programmes will continue till Sunday.

Showcasing Sustainable housing models

A one-of-a-kind exhibition is also underway at the Suryakanthi exhibition grounds which is intended at familiarising the city folk on the various cost effective and energy efficient housing models including the Baker model and other architectural models. Around 40 stalls dedicated solely to providing information regarding the myriad cost-effective and sustainable design models and waste management practices are part of the exhibition.

One also gets to learn the craft behind constructing structures from specially treated bamboo and soil. Energy efficient models and types of equipment, sustainable waste management methodologies which can be used to run such buildings also figure among the exhibits. Another highlight is the exhibition and sales of handicrafts and household articles fashioned out from eco-friendly materials such as soil, paper, coconut shell, and bamboo. A photo exhibition showcasing the many architectural marvels crafted by Baker is yet another highlight. The exhibition is on till Sunday.

Learn the art of brick construction

The exhibition is also offering a unique chance for students of various engineering colleges in the state in the civil and architecture streams to learn the art of brick construction from experienced masons. The four hour sessions which begins at 2 in the afternoon are being monitored by the engineers of COSTFORD.