KOCHI: Two Class X students of Mar Basil Higher Secondary School, Kothamangalam, on Monday met with a watery grave barely hours after they received the hall ticket for the SSLC Exams beginning on Wednesday. Thomas Joshi and Basil Benny belonging to Kumbalathumuri in Kothamangalam met with the tragedy when they ventured into the Pulimala canal to take a dip when they were caught in the undercurrents, according to the police.

The incident occurred some 10 km away from where their parents stay. Following the incident which took place around 9.30 pm, a police team from the Kothamangalam station rushed to the area. Officers said they are awaiting more details. The shocking incident has led to a pall of gloom in the entire area with the people grappling to come to terms with the tragedy.