KOCHI: Female residents of P& T Colony led by division councillor Poornima Narayan on Monday staged a protest outside the Corporation office here against the terrible living conditions at the colony situated near the Perandoor canal. The colony is situated on 'poramboke' land.“Even sporadic showers can push up the canal's water level, inundating the houses. Refuse, including septic tank waste, is being dumped in and around these houses,” Narayan said.

According to the residents, there is no solution other than rehabilitate the 90 households living at the colony. They said there is a lot of land nearby which remains unused.The women have urged the Corporation to take over the land belonging to the GCDA, KITCO or any such bodies where the colony's residents can be rehabilitated. This should be done without obstructing the livelihood of the people, the residents said.