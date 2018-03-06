KOCHI: Jeevan Anthony, the youth who saved a drowning girl last week near the Thoppumpady bridge, was rewarded with Rs 50,000 by an ‘Express’ reader. V V Kasturirangan - a Mattancherry resident and a businessman - spends his money on worthy causes, helping people in need and assisting them in achieving their dreams.A philanthropist and mridangam artist, Kasturirangan handed over the cheque for `50,000 at a function held at the ‘Express’ office in Kaloor on Monday. P Vishnu Kumar, DGM (Kerala), The New Indian Express, was present on the occasion.

“The young man did a laudable thing,” said Kasturirangan.

“He could have ignored the drowning girl or waited like others for the police to arrive. He did not even think about his safety but of the drowning person’s. His bravery should be rewarded. I have come to know that he is a school dropout who wishes to continue studying. I hope this helps continue his education.”

A resident of Kumbalangi, Jeevan Anthony has been doing odd jobs like working in petrol pumps and helping his father with fishing since his schooldays.

The financial situation in his house had forced him to quit studies after the Plus One examinations. Jeevan is now working as a delivery boy for a fast food chain and was on his way from work when he saw the girl drowning near Thoppumpady bridge, having jumped off a few minutes back. To quote Jeevan’s words, “I felt like my own sister was drowning and don’t remember half the things after that. I had kept talking to her as I helped her back up.”

“I am overwhelmed by the praise I am getting. This is one thing I have done that has made my parents proud of me. I am also thankful to all the help I am receiving,” he said. Jeevan has received a bit of ridicule too, to which he says, “I guess, it happens. I am grateful for all the positivity around me and not bothered by any negative attitude.”Jeevan’s name will be recommended for the President’s Jeevan Raksha Award by the Kerala Police.