KOCHI: The Logic School of Management, by incorporating various soft skills and happiness programmes in their syllabus has won the Happified Campus award instituted by Art Of Living. More than 30 colleges were in the reckoning.

Santhosh Kumar, the director of the institute said that their focus has always been on the overall development of the students. “We made persistent efforts to make the campus free of alcohol, tobacco and smoking,” he said.

Paul Joseph, another director said, “We started this happiness mission to let students approach academics and life with a free mind. In a professional course, students face a lot of stress and the pressure of competition is also high which eventually leads to a low pass rate,” he said. The school, which has branches in Kochi, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Bengaluru, has a Youth Empowerment and Skill

Development programme, communication, and other meditation programmes.

Santhosh said that apart from academics and non-academic programmes, they also believe in developing the social commitment of the students. “As part of this, the students end up planting 101 trees during their course period,” he said. “They also visit orphanages and spend time with the inmates.”

The institute has also won the IMA award for making the highest contribution to blood donation campaigns.

Paul said that students also collect money among themselves and contribute to house construction for homeless people. “It is great that the students take such efforts to make the institution proud,” Paul said.

The institute also organises various cultural events, apart from festival celebrations and conducts a Management Fest that includes Logo Designing and a Product Launch.

Paul mentioned that during their Winners Day meet, parents interact with the teachers to get a feedback about their children’s performance. All this has ensured that the School of Management, ever since its founding 13 years ago, has maintained a record academic standard and high pass percentage.