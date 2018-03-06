KOCHI: Foreign delegates have started arriving for the International Literary Festival being organised as part of the Krithi Book Festival. The festival will be held at Bolgatty Palace from Wednesday to Saturday.

Welsh poet Sian Northey, Spanish poet Marti Sales, Swiss-born English poet Vanni Bianconi, Literature Across Frontiers director and editor Alexandra Buchler, Ethiopia-born poet and novelist Sampurna Chattarji and Mexican novelist Eduardo Rabasa are the delegates who arrived on Monday.As many as 12 foreign writers, 60 writers from other Indian states and 250 Malayalam writers will attend the fest.

Marathi-English novelist, playwright and critic Kiran Nagarkar will inaugurate the festival at Marine Drive at 6 pm on Tuesday. Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the function. Writers T Padmanabhan, M K Sanu, M Leelavathi, K Satchidanandan, C Radhakrishnan Rajan Gurukal and film director Shaji N Karun will jointly light the ceremonial lamp for the festival.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan will welcome the gathering and S Ramesan will propose a vote of thanks.As many as 130 literary sessions will be held at five venues from Wednesday to Saturday.

The sessions for each day will start at 9 am with a lecture by writers like Satchitanandan, N S Madhavan, M Mukundan and C Radhakrishnan. The programmes will conclude with an open forum scheduled to be held at 6 pm.

Welsh poet Sian Northey and Literature Across

Frontiers director and editor Alexandra Buchler

Free conveyance to venue

The organisers have arranged free conveyance for delegates to attend the Literary Festival at Marine Drive. Two vehicles will transport the delegates by road while two boats will offer free ride along the backwaters to Bolgatty Palace. Spot registration of delegates will start at 8 am on Wednesday at Bolgatty Palace. Though the delegate fee is `500, people who don’t possess the delegate pass will be provided free entry. Delegates will get reserved seats and free lunch, while non-delegates can buy food from the food court.

Literature Across Frontiers

Sian Northey, Marti Sales, Vanni Bianconi, Alexandra Buchler and Sampurna Chattarji will participate in the Literature Across Frontiers session at Lalithambika Antharjanam corner at Bolgatty Palace at 10 am on Wednesday. Malayali writers V M Girija, Anwar Ali, Anitha Thampi, P Raman, Pramod K M, and Pradeesh M P will also participate. Eduardo Rabasa will participate in the discussion on ‘Contemporary Mexican Literature’ scheduled to be held at the Thakazhy corner at 10 am at Bolgatty Palace on Thursday.

Biography of Kumaran Asan to be released today

‘Mrityunjayam Kavyajeevitham’, the biography of Kumaran Asan written by M K Sanu will be released at the Krithi Book Festival at 4 pm on Tuesday. Minister for Cooperation and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran will release the book and CPM district secretary P Rajeev will preside over