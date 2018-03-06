Recently, during a scuffle that broke out between some migrant labourers at Kaloor, a motorist got injured after the fight spilled over to the road. More than 200 labourers have made the pavements at Kaloor their nighttime abode. These include women and children.

KOCHI: Even as a scheme to build night shelters, which was announced by the state government with much fanfare, still remains on paper, hundreds of migrant workers are finding refuge on the pavements and footpaths of the city. People sleeping on the pavements under mosquito nets or with just a blanket or two to protect them from vagaries of nature has become a common sight at Kaloor, SRM Road, near South Railway Station, MG road and near KSRTC bus stand. These homeless people also have women and children in their ranks.

More than 200 labourers have made the pavements at Kaloor their nighttime abodes. Few occupy the verandah of the Metro station and the median between the pillars. Not only are these migrant labourers courting danger by sleeping in the open but also are a threat to motorists and pedestrians.

Recently, a scuffle broke out between some labourers occupying the median on Banerjee Road at Kaloor. The skirmish spilled over to the road and led to a biker colliding with another. The motorist got injured in the accident. According to Nowfal, a shop owner at Kaloor, the migrants begin booking their spaces on the pavement from 8 pm. “Majority of them will be inebriated,” he said. Apparently, they consume alcohol to sleep soundly without having to worry about mosquitoes. Many of them are employed as farm hands, masons, carpenters, domestic and construction workers in the city.

Meanwhile, a nomadic group from the northern states has set up tents along the roadside at Manapattyparambu. According to local residents, though the Corporation authorities evicted them time and again, they come back.

People from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra and the North-East comprise the majority of the workers. According to civic body officers, the district administration authorities have identified land to construct a hostel for the migrants. “But it is not possible to cite as to when the project will be implemented,” the officers said.