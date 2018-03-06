KOCHI: Prathidhwani, the Welfare organization of IT employees, recently conducted the eighth edition of its series of workshops, aimed at improving technical expertise for the Technopark employees. Around 172 technologists from 50 companies took part in the workshop.

The one day workshop held on March 3 from 10 am to 5 pm at Travancore Hall of Technopark, was organised to get the employees trained in Selenium, which is an open-source test automation tool.

The programme which introduced the latest trends and practices in the world of automation testing was handled by renowned Test Automation Consultant, Binu Lakshmi.

The workshop which was organized in association with ICFOSS and DAKF did not have any registration fee.

The Selenium workshop, being the eighth edition of the training programs conducted by Prathidhwani’s technical forum, was preceded by training on Selenium Automation testing application, Software estimation techniques, Google Go language, Docker technologies, Angular-4 training, JAVA training and RUST programming training. Prathidhwani plans to come up with similar technical workshops on a monthly basis.