KOCHI: She is barely 14. But Amisha Roy is already a published author. The Tripunithura native’s tome ‘The Dazzlings and the Favourite Winter Coat’ was released at the Krithi International Book Festival at Marine Drive here. Published by SSCS Ltd, the book is the first of a 17-book series.“ Fairies exist in my stories and I have an ideal kind of world going on in there. There are five protagonists - Clarabelle, Crystal, Peplum, Lavender and Sunset along with another fairy named Dove. “All the stories will be centred around the same set of fairies. I have finished three of the books in the series and currently on the next one,” said Amisha.

The book depicts the story of five fairies as they become wardrobe managers of the biggest pop star of all time. However, things go wrong and they are forced into a quest to find a missing coat and save a concert at the same time. The illustrations for the book was done by Mythri Sabu , who is doing her master’s in photography design and is an aspiring visual artist.

Amisha, who even created a Kingdom of her own in the books called ‘Andelestasia’, is a IX Grade student at Ruwais in Abu Dhabi. Born and brought up in the UAE, she had come down here specifically for the launch of ‘The Dazzlings and the Favourite Winter Coat’. “We are proud to launch her book. We have taken a break from our work engagements in the UAE just to release the book at this prestigious venue and Amisha has all our support in achieving her goals. So far, ‘The Dazzlings and the Favourite Winter Coat’ has evoked a good response,” said Bindhu Roy, her mother.