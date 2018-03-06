KOCHI: Cherai is going all hip to woo those who are adventurous at heart. In a move to boost tourism in the area, the Cherai Water Sports in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council has launched a new European catamaran. But the attractions don’t stop at the catamaran.

According to T D Rajeev, general manager, Cherai Water Sports, the events have been divided into two categories. “They are entertainment and training. The European catamaran, the first in the country, and scuba diving training are the latest additions to attractions on offer,” he said.

The entertainment section will have riders accompanying the customers. The rides include the banana ride, speed boat ride, Indian catamaran, single seater kayaking, double seater kayaking, le lo ride, bumper ride, boogie ride, knee-board ride, besides scuba diving and catamaran.

“The fee for the training session is charged by the hour and we have a very experienced trainer Johny Gabriel to help with windsurfing. The windsurf training will cost Rs 5,000 for five hours. By five hours a person will be trained enough to do independent surfing on a basic board. However, there are 16 different boards for windsurfing. We have 12 of these boards here,” said Rajeev.

Other trainings include European catamaran training which will cost around Rs 5,000 for two hours, basic kayaking for 30 minutes at a cost of Rs 750 and a full course on kayaking which will cost Rs 3,000 and will last a whole day. The full-day kayak training will also include a basic awareness course on marine life, boarding and beaching without help and an understanding of the tides.

“We prefer to teach in the morning hours. We also have a result-oriented swimming course in which 80 per cent of the participants had shown positive results. The training is done hourly and the charge is Rs 750. However for this course, we prefer customers who come in a group of at least four since a fulltime trainer will be present,” added Rajeev. Training for scuba diving which lasts for three days and costs Rs 16,000, water skiing and a catamaran expedition is also on offer here.

The catamaran expedition will cost Rs 3,000 per hour and Rs 5,000 for two hours. People can hire the catamaran to go fishing. Owned by S Manoharan, the beach operations of Cherai Water Sports is done by Paulson K G.

