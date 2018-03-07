KOCHI: 'Ashaantham' , the MG university union youth festival, is all set to begin here from March 9. The five-day festival will see more than 300 colleges of the university, and over 150 volunteers from across the district, participating in the event that will be held in seven different venues in the city.

"Modelled as a tribute to Ashanthan, a Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Award winning artist whose body was disrespected at the Durbar Hall Ground recently, the youth festival will also represent the numerous people who lost their lives to fascist atrocities and the Ockhi disaster," said Shilpa Surendran, general secretary, Mahatma Gandhi University Union.

The venues for the university festival in Kochi are Rajendra Maidan, Maharaja's College and the Government Law College. The stages are named 'Ashanthan Nagar, Gauri Lankesh Nagar, Madhu Nagar, I V Sasi Nagar, Punathil Kunjabdullah Nagar, Kalamandalam Geethananthan Nagar and Dr V C Haris Nagar. There are 57 items in the fest which has a budget of `20 lakh. The event will conclude on March 13.