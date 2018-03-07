KOCHI: In a promising move to turn Kochi into an open defecation free (ODF) city, the GCDA has come out with a project to rehabilitate families settled at P&T Colony near the South railway station. As many as 85 families living in the settlement on 'puramboke' land will be provided new houses in another part of the city.

Announcing this at a news conference here on Tuesday, GCDA chairman C N Mohanan said the families in the colony are living a miserable life. The P&T Colony is located close to the Perandoor canal and during high tide, sewage waste enters the houses. Similarly, the sewage waste is disposed to Perandoor canal. The colony is surrounded by weeds and often reptiles enter the houses. Most of the houses have an area of 200 sq ft only. It is very difficult for a family to stay in such a small house, he said.

"The GCDA has decided to rehabilitate them to another part of the city. The land and house would be provided in a location inside the city. The land will be provided by the GCDA and the house will be constructed under the Life Mission project," he said.

Under the Life Mission project, 50 per cent cost of construction is provided by the government while 50 per cent of fund is provided from the Plan fund of the local self governing bodies. However, since the GCDA doesn't get Plan fund from the government, it has approached the government to provide such a fund for the completion of the project. "We have started the procedure to identify the location to rehabilitate the families of the colony. At least 35 cents of land will be required for the purpose.

The houses will be constructed in a land located inside the city. The houses of 400 sq ft with one plus three floors will be constructed. Under the Life Mission project, the government has stipulated that the cost of construction should not go beyond ` 1,800 per sq ft," he said.

However, the GCDA will ensure that the project benefits only people residing in the P&T Colony. The GCDA has identified the families to be rehabilitated to another place. "We are looking to complete the project before 2018-2019 time period. Since a majority of the people in the colony work inside the city, we are providing land in the city itself. A 35 cent plot having a value of `7 crore is under consideration," he said.

In 2008, a High Court verdict had directed to evict the colony residents. The families there are staying after making a pact with the Kochi Corporation that they will move out of the location whenever a notice is issued.

Safety issues in the stadium

The GCDA chairman also claimed that safety issues in the stadium have not come to his notice. "Before the Under-17 World Cup, the stadium was renovated. The issues related to evacuation of people from the top tier was raised then. Apart from this, there has been no issues related to the safety of the stadium," he said.

Rented space at International stadium

The GCDA has started identifying the people who have misused the rental agreement made for occupying the space at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. Mohanan said they have come to know some of the licensees are renting out space at a higher amount to other people. "The shops taken for a rent of C6,000 is again rented to others for C60,000. Such manipulation has been identified.

We have served notice to some of the people who had taken space on rent," he said. The GCDA is also considering changes in the lease agreement made with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). "There are some issues in the agreement made with the KCA. We would conduct a meeting and decide on the steps to be taken," he said.

Corruption in GCDA

Mohanan claimed that corruption in GCDA during former governing body was at its peak that the officers in engineering wing still do not get time to sit at the office. "The corruption was at such a high level that the engineers with the GCDA on a daily basis have to go to court or to the Vigilance Court for giving statements," he said. There was corruption in fish farming in Mundamveli, laser show at Rajendra Maidan and land allotment in almost all projects, he said.

Laser show

Mohanan said the GCDA would reintroduce the laser theme show at the Rajendra Maidan soon. He alleged there was huge corruption in starting the project. "The company which installed the laser show claimed a fund of `4 crore was spent for the project. While the same project could have been carried out for `1 crore. Since such a huge amount was spent on the project, we decided to continue it after repairing the equipment," he said, Unlike in the past, the laser show would be conducted free of cost. "The repair work will commence soon," he said.