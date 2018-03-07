If the driver ignores the request, the matter should be informed to the number 0484- 2423030. (EPS | Albin Mathew)

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department has sought the cooperation of drivers and public to implement the ‘air-horn free Ernakulam’ project. Deputy Transport Commissioner M P Ajithkumar has requested bus passengers to direct the driver to stop the use of air horns in buses.

“If the driver ignores the request, the matter should be informed to the number 0484- 2423030 with the registration number of the vehicle and its route. The information can be passed on to RTO Enforcement K M Shaji from 10 am to 5 pm every day,” he added.

The Deputy Transport Commissioner also called on all bus drivers and goods carrier drivers to be part of the campaign with a decision not to use air horns.

As part of its drive to make the district air horn-free, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) conducted a joint round-the-clock drive with the help of the police against vehicles illegally using air horns on Sunday and booked 208 vehicles for violating the rules. The illegally fitted equipment was removed from 120 vehicles.