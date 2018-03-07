KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has awarded a compensation of `2,37,848 to a Kuttambuzha native for the loss sustained owing to the fire in their residence following the leakage from LPG gas cylinder. The Forum, headed by president Cherian K Kuriakose and members Sheen Jose and Beenakumari V K, directed the LPG distributor, Oriental Insurance Company, United India Insurance Company and the Indian Oil Corporation to pay the compensation to the complainant-Jomon P J, of Urulanthanni, Kuttambuzha, Kothamangalam.

According to the complaint, the accident took place on May 16, 2015, while the complainant's wife tried to fix the regulator on it. While noticing a foul smell from the refilled cylinder it was taken to the sit-out of the residence and the matter was informed to the dealer. However, the staff of the dealer, Vazhuthanappilli Indane Gramin Vitrak, directed her to bring the cylinder to their yard. But by the time, the fire erupted from the cylinder and spread all over. The fire was doused off by the immediate action taken by the neighbours and the father of the complainant. The wife of the complainant suffered burns on her left hand, eyebrows and the fire affected her hair also.

While the IOC contended that it was only due to the lack of experience of the complainant's wife in connecting the new refill to the regulator that gas leaked through the pressure regulator which led to the fire. It further submitted that it had taken a public liability insurance policy from the United India Insurance Company which was valid for the period from May 2, 2015, to May 1, 2016, inter-alia covering all accidents arising out of the use of refilled LPG cylinder. However, the insurance companies have not filed any version.

The forum observed that gross deficiency of service happened on the part of the LPG distributor, the oil company and the insurance companies and the complainant is entitled to get `1,37,848 from the opposite parties, which was spent by him for renovating the residential building.