KOCHI: Be it ‘She Taxi’ or the once conceptualised Kudumbashree Travels an initiative by women for women, there is a common thread that ties them together- failure! The services were launched with an aim to provide women with a safe and secure travel option, but they could garner enough patronage.

Bindhu Dhanesh who bought a car on loan in order to be a part of the Kudumbasree Travels, failed to pick up even a single trip during her entire time with the agency. She now drives for private players like OLA to pay back her loan. “It is difficult for a woman to operate a cab service. However, I have not faced any harassment. It could have been my innate fear, but driving at night was a bit difficult since the destinations were far off and the customers were mainly males.

Many have been supportive. The customers have helped a lot in improving my driving. A traveller from North India was actually surprised to see a woman taxi driver. He said it just doesn’t happen back at his place. I don’t know what happened to the other drivers selected by the CDS. I think two of them managed to get into government services,” she said. However, after being diagnosed with lupus patient, Bindhu picking up rides and now earns her living by stitching. She still has the car with her.

‘She Taxi’ was the brain-child of Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation. Kudumbashree Travels was launched by Kudumbashree and mainly had nano cars.

She Taxi currently operates seven cars in Ernakulam. “With the arrival of Uber and Ola taxi services, the She Taxi lost its mantle. Another factor is that services offered by the private players are cheaper. She Taxi cannot be run at that cheap a rate. However, we are trying to make it more user-friendly and are coming up with an app. We are also thinking of relaunching our services and are going in for aggressive marketing besides inducting more cars. We are thinking of linking corporate trips too to expand our services,” said M Harikrishnan, project coordinator, KSWDC.

At present She Taxi is connected through the number Mitra 181.