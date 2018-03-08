KOCHI: The Air Intelligence Unit officers of the Customs seized around 10.10 kg of ganja from a native of Hyderabad at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on Wednesday.

The Customs sleuths seized the ganja from the checked-in baggage of the passenger who was bound for Dubai.

The contraband, concealed in three packets, is valued at `70,700 in the open market. Since seizures of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances are on the rise in the city, Intelligence officers are keeping a tight vigil on the movements of both incoming and outgoing passengers who are being used as carriers by smuggling gangs, said Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar.

The seizures were made by Additional Commissioner S Anilkumar as per the directive of the Customs Commissioner.