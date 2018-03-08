KOCHI: For the first time in Kerala, a club is introducing white collar boxing competitions. Title Boxing Club here in Kadavanthra will see three boxing matches on Thursday. Planned as part of Women’s Day, the competition is aimed at creating family health awareness.

“In foreign nations, boxing clubs are not exclusively for men. Here we see male-dominated boxing clubs and that should change. We are glad it is now inclusive of families. We hope this will encourage more women and families to make use of our facilities and be a part of this unique initiative in the state. We also have a motivating crowd to work out with,” said K S Vinod, managing director, Title Boxing Club and a former Mr India Jr.

The function which will begin by 5 pm on Thursday will be inaugurated by Justice Saleena V G Nair, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, and the special guest is actor Shamna Kazim.

The competitors are Nishana Anooj, a house wife; Mary Antony, a kindergarten teacher; Jeni Cybee, Geo Infopark Manager; Dr Priyanka Remesh; Indira Venkatachalam, entrepreneur and Ameena Sanooj, former teacher at Choice. The first two matches will be that of three rounds of 1.5 minutes duration.

The title bout between Indira and Ameena will have three rounds of two minutes each.