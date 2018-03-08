KOCHI: A 19-year-old girl suffered fractures to her rib after a youth pushed her off from the third floor of a building in Ernakulam North allegedly for spurning his marriage proposal. The police arrested Jio Thomas, 27, a native of Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, on charges of attempted murder. According to the police, the youth knew the girl and came to an institute where she was studying.

“The preliminary probe reveals the girl was in a relationship with the accused. He had gone to the Gulf in search of a job and had returned. He then tracked her down and proposed to marry her, which she rejected. Out of frustration, the youth pushed her off from the building,” said a police officer. The woman is now out of danger at a private hospital in the city.