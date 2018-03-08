KOCHI: The air passengers who opt for a flight on the aircraft of the Air India Express, a low-cost arm of the national carrier Air India, on Thursday will get a chance to fly by an aircraft manned by all-women crew as the Kochi-headquartered company has decided to celebrate International Women’s Day by operating eight international all-women crew flights from select airports.

According to the list released by the AIE, All women-crew flights will take off from Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Mangalore, Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday. The airline will also felicitate all its women/girl passengers travelling on the Women’s Day with sweets, flowers etc.

Functions are being organised at all its offices to felicitate the women work force of the Air India Express which is about 40 percent of its total employees. The airline is also associating with a Kochi-based NGO, Maithri, which is active in the areas of women empowerment. The women helpline number of Maithri is being circulated for creating awareness among all its women passengers and employees through a specially designed greeting cards. These cards will be distributed at the airports and its offices.

The all-woman crew

IX 435/434 Kochi-Dubai-Kochi: The flight will be operated by cockpit crew, Captains Chameli Krottapalli and Gangurde Manjiri assisted by cabin crew Surya Sudhan, Amala Johnson, Lethika Raj P and Anisha K A.

IX 363/348 Kozhikode-Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode: The flight will be operated by cockpit crew, Captains Sanghvi Ami M S and Prachi Sahare assisted by cabin crew Shirly Johnson, Nisha Parveen, Singh Sonam and Singh Priti.

IX 345/142 Kozhikode-Dubai-Delhi: The flight will be operated by cockpit crew, Captains Rashmi Mehrum and Srishti Singh assisted by cabin crew Rose Fenate, Varsha Sarathe, Divya Alda and Alka Naharwal.

IX 549/544 Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat-Thiruvananthapuram: The flight will be operated by cockpit crew, Captains Ishika Sharma and Masood S assisted by cabin crew Dershana R, Renchu Retnakaran, Vineetha S V and Amalu Sudhakaran.

IX 247/248 Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai: The flight will be operated by cockpit crew, Captains Jesmin Mistry and Kainaz Vakil assisted by cabin crew Poonam Nagavekar, Bhakti Chauhan, Arti Kongnole, Supria Mokutker.