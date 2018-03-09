KOCHI: Lifology.com, a Thiruvananthapuram-based educational startup, observed Women’s Day the other day in a unique way. The organisation launched their initiative, Project ‘She Coaches’ with a training session for 101 women.

Conducted in association with state government supported Additional Skills Acquisition Programme, the ambitious venture aims to train and certify 2,020 women professional career coaches by March 8, 2019. It was as part of the initial phase of this project that the training session was held on Thursday. According to Praveen Parameswar, CEO, Lifology.com, the goal of the event is to get rid of career stereotypes and help women carve their own niche as career coaches.

Elaborating on the same, he says, “There have always been stereotypes when it comes to choosing careers, for instance some careers are said to be best suited for women and vice versa. Career coaching itself is an example. While we have a number of noted men like P R Venkataraman in the field, it is hard to name a lady. Girls coached by men only mean continuing the stereotypical thinking.”

It is with the aim to create a change in stereotypes that the 2-day-long training session was held. The group of 101 women were identified from the rural as well as urban localities from the 14 districts across the state, according to Praveen. Most of them were freelance teachers while others had studied psychology with an inclination towards the subject. While 2,020 may seem like a huge number, there is an interesting reason for setting the target. States the founder, “We started this project this year and will finish it by 2019 and the next year is 2020. Through this, we want to show that we are focusing at upping the scales.”

The startup plans to collaborate with other bodies and social groups in later stages, so that they can identify interested women who are pursuing or have been pursuing related fields. According to Praveen, the aim is to take it pan India. He says, “Currently, we are planning to collaborate with the CBSE School Management board to identify mothers who are best suited. Rather than making this our own venture, we are looking at collaborating with NGOs and other social groups to involve women from across the country in the career coaching field.

I believe this will create a great transformation with the huge number of women taking up this enterprise.” The educational startup had recently earned its place in the Guinness Book of World Records, creating the record for most number of students attending a career assessment test. A total of 2,077 students had turned up for the event.