KOCHI: Focusing on the need to control marine debris – one the biggest threats to aquatic ecosystems – the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) will organise a national conference at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on April 11 and 12 .

Besides the discussions on latest research works on marine debris and coastal zone management, the conference will provide a platform for the public to share their views to resolve the issue of marine debris. The conference, titled ‘CoMaD,’ will have three different sessions.

The first session will focus on micro plastics in marine ecosystem, ghost fishing nets, impact on resources due to waste, impact on livelihood, etc. whereas the second session will be on the way ahead to control marine debris. The third will be an exhibition to create public awareness.

“The conference is aimed at formulating an action plan to control marine debris, which is believed to be worse than any other problem faced by aquatic ecosystems”, CMFRI director and MBAI president A Gopalakrishnan said on Wednesday.

“Recent studies have shown that there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean. Of that mass, 2,69,000 tonnes float on the surface, while some four billion plastic microfibres per square kilometre litter the deep sea”, said convenor of the conference V Kripa. “The amount of plastic waste entering the ocean each year exceeds 4.8 million metric tonnes (MMT)”, she said.