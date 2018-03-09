KOCHI: International Women’s Day got a splash of colours and a free expression of creativity when eight professional female artists came under one roof on Thursday for a one-day art camp at Bindhi Art Gallery in Pallimukku, which included a live painting session.

Award-winning artist Bindhi Rajagopal took the initiative to organise the programme and she was accompanied by renowned artists Anju Acharya, Sreeja Pallam, Babitha Rajiv, Smitha G S, Sruthy V J, Kajal Deth and Yamini Mohan. Bindhi said the programme was intended to provide a platform for talented artists on an occasion like International Women’s Day. The live painting session began at 9 am and continued till 6 pm. More than 300 people visited the venue to watch the event.

“I painted a pregnant woman. All the works had the theme of ‘women’ in it while some of the artists drew children and mothers and a few were concept-based works,” Bindhi told Express. She said the best women artists were selected for this event as they are making a contribution to society through art. Bindhi said their works of art will be exhibited in the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi in Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Bindhi, the previous year, they had conducted the same programme with a mix of artists, both men and women. But this time, they decided to go with women alone as she felt it was necessary to give them more space and attention in the field of art. The programme will give them a boost to the participants’ artistic career, she added.

Bindhi, who is a professor at Asian School of Architecture, said her students from the institute also came for the show to get a practical experience. The programme was open to the public and various students who came for the programme were given pens and paper to display their artistic prowess.