KOCHI: The music maestros from across the country are here to take the people on a ride through the era of the classical music and folk art forms.Ministry of Tourism in association with SPIC MACAY is organizing Classical Heritage Series in the city from today. The programmes will include the right mix of vocal-instrumental with folk music and dances from ethnic groups in the country. The event would be held at the Bastion Bungalow, Fort Kochi. Each day will have 2 programs starting at 6 pm.

Ustad Shujaat Khan in Sitar and Vidushi Shubha Mudgal in Hindustani Vocal will be held on March 10. On the next day, folk performances Aao Naga Choir from Nagaland and Theyyam from Kerala will be performed. Shri Kadri Gopalnath in Saxophone and Begum Parween Sultana in Hindustani Vocal will enthral the audience on March 17 followed by Shri Ranjit Gogoi and team, Bihu Dance, Assam and Warsi Brothers, Qawwali, Hyderabad on March 18.

SPIC MACAY is a non-profit voluntary movement that has been functioning for 40 years for last 40 years, towards preserving the rich and diverse cultural heritage. Six Thousand programs of classical music dance, folk, yoga, traditional painting and other art forms are being conducted annually across the country, with the presence of eminent artistes.

The objective of the programme is to draw focus on the benefits of tourism and reinforce the principle of ‘Tourism for all’. The event envisages large-scale participation by the public as well as industry stake holders. For more enquiries Contact: Sundaresan – 8075736707, Remadevi - 9961460825