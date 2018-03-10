KOCHI: The Aluva police on Friday arrested the autorickshaw driver who was absconding after assaulting a woman passenger who refused to pay the excess fare demanded by him. The police arrested Abdul Latheef, 32, a resident of Kuttamassery, when he came to a private hospital for treatment. The police also seized his autorickshaw bearing registration number ‘KL-41-H 9660’.

“We were tracking his movements with the help of his friends and other autorickshaw drivers. Though we conducted searches at all hospitals on Thursday itself, we couldn’t trace him. But by Friday afternoon we got information about his whereabouts,” said the police. On Thursday, Neetha, 37, wife of Joseph, Kalapparambil, Alangad, was assaulted by Abdul. She was later admitted to the Aluva District Hospital with serious injuries to her jaw and face. “Neetha boarded the autorickshaw from Aluva Metro station to go to the railway station where she had parked her two-wheeler. The auto driver demanded Rs 40 as fare, but Neetha didn’t have enough change with her.

Though she tried to pay him Rs 35, the driver was adamant on getting the full amount. So she handed over a Rs 500 note to the driver. He didn’t have enough money to give the balance. To get change for Rs 500, the driver rode to a petrol pump near the railway station. On getting the change, he returned Rs 450 instead of Rs 460. This led to an altercation between the driver and the woman,” the police said. He took the autorickshaw to a school nearby and beat up the woman. Though she tried to jump off the auto, her efforts were in vain, police said. “Finally, Neetha escaped after biting the driver’s hand. It was with the help of one of her friends that she reached the police station and lodged a complaint. She was later admitted to a hospital,” police said.The police have lodged a case under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 325 (causing hurt) and 294 B (use of obscene words) against the autorickshaw driver.

Women's panel intervene

T’Puram: The State Women’s Commission member Shiji Sivaji spoke to the woman, who is undergoing treatment at the Aluva Taluk Hospital. Commission chairperson M C Josephine will visit Neetha on Saturday. Terming such attacks as serious, the Commission chairperson asked the Aluva Rural SP to take urgent action. The Commission has sought an urgent police report regarding the issue.