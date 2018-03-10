KOCHI: The CBI on Friday gave an undertaking the probe into the mysterious death of spiritual leader Qazi C M Abdulla Moulavi will be completed by May-end. The CBI counsel made a submission in this regard before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court when the case came up for the court’s consideration.

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had sought a report from the CBI on the status of the case.

“The Kerala High Court had directed us to complete the probe within two months. Currently, the probe is progressing and it will be completed by May-end. Following this, we will file the final report,” the CBI counsel submitted. Considering the CBI submission, the court posted the hearing of the case on May 25.

Qazi C M Abdulla Moulavi, who was the spiritual head of several mahals in North Kerala and Karnataka, was found dead on Chembarika beach on February 10, 2010. After taking over the probe, the CBI filed a closure report in the case after it could not find any evidence to suggest it was a homicide. The CBI in its closure report claimed three forensic experts had examined the possibility of homicide behind Moulavi’s death. But, the experts suggest a stronger possibility of suicide than homicide. Similarly, a three-member medical board was constituted, which also ruled out the possibility of murder, the report stated.

However, before the court could accept the CBI closure report, Human Rights Organisation of Kerala president Omar Farooq approached the court stating an autorickshaw driver had revealed a group of persons had visited Qazi’s residence before his death. On the basis of the revelation, Qazi’s relatives moved the Kerala High Court seeking a further investigation, which the court approved.

The CBI had recorded the statements of the autorickshaw driver a few months ago.