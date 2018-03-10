KOCHI: Cochin Duty Free, the retail arm of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), has announced its mega promotion scheme for this summer. The scheme — ‘Drive your Dream’ — offers the customers who buy products worth $50 a chance to win a BMW X1 car priced around `34 lakh. The customers who buy more will be given more coupons, calculating in multiples of $50.

The ‘Drive Your Dream’ promotion scheme is conceptualised in a manner the discerning customers must get a chance to participate international duty-free promotion activities which are practised globally in aviation retail business.The Duty Free officials said the particular scheme — which will be in effect till May 31 — has evoked a good response among the passengers. The draw of the just-concluded season, which offered a Hyundai Tucson SUV worth `20 lakh, will be conducted next week.

CIAL, the operator of the first PPP airport in the country and the first airport in the world fully powered by solar energy, runs the duty free business directly through its 100 per cent-owned subsidiary CIAL Duty Free & Retail Services Ltd (CDRSL).

$50

The purchase amount for which a customer is eligible for the draw

