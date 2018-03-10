KOCHI: In a major loss of face to the trade unions, an instance of workers demanding ‘nokkukooli’ has been reported from Edakkattuvayal in the district, barely 24 hours after it was agreed to do away with the abominable practice starting from May 1.

The members of the Loading and Unloading Workers’ Union affiliated to the INTUC purportedly demanded ‘nokkukooli’ when a tipper lorry carrying bricks arrived at the Edakkattuvayal tribal colony. The bricks were meant for the construction of houses under the state government’s Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing scheme.

Following complaints in this regard, the Labour Department has initiated action against the trade union members.

Ernakulam Regional Joint Labour Commissioner K Sreelal directed District Labour Officer Mohammed Siyad to look into the matter and submit a report.

After it emerged the complaints were indeed bonafide, the 26 (A) card of the workers was cancelled by the Labour Department. Disciplinary action has also been recommended against the Edakkattuvayal chief executive officer.