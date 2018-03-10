KOCHI: Putting an end to the mystery which loomed over the skeleton found in a concrete drum at Kumbalam in January, the police confirmed the deceased as 54-year-old Udayamperoor native K S Shakunthala, who has been missing for the past one-and-a-half years.

“The result of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed that DNA samples collected from the body matched with those of the missing woman’s daughter,” said Sibi Tom, Circle Inspector, Ernakulam South, who is probing the case.

The police got the major breakthrough with the recovery of a 6.5 cm malleolar screw from the skeleton. Later, the department found only six persons had availed of the treatment for leg fracture using the screw from a hospital in Tripunithura. However, the police spotted the five of them, while the woman was missing.

Earlier forensic experts had confirmed the skeleton belonged to a woman. “However, we had to scientifically confirm it so we collected the blood samples of her daughter. The DNA result which we received on Friday confirmed the skeleton to be that of Sakunthala,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the police have also started an investigation to find the reason for murdering Sakunthala. It is learnt the police is examining the role of a youth, who had allegedly maintained links with the victim. The police also started an investigation to find whether the story had any links with the death of a youth in Eroor, reported a day after the woman’s body was found.

“With Sakunthala selling a plot she owned in Perumbavoor, she got a good amount of money. There is no doubt that more people are involved in the crime. Even the daughter’s statement also hints the man who committed suicide was a close family friend,” said the police.