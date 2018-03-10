KOCHI: At a time when the big are gobbling up the small, and fascist forces like Sangh Parivar are curbing our freedom, we should return to the small to protect our rights, said writer M Mukundan. We are living in a world we are not able to speak despite having tongues, not able to write despite having hands and not able to shoot films though we have cameras.

They may even curb the freedom to dream. In such difficult times, we should create a big world of defence. We should unite the small to create the big force for defence, he said while delivering the keynote address at Krithi International Literary Festival at Bolghatty Palace here on Friday.

“We have to regain our small lives, revive our small language. Remember it is not the big rivers and huge mountains that make India. The small farmers, the small traders and the small workers make India. We should oppose the attempts by the big to destroy the small. The language of Mayyazhi is not the same as what it was when I left the village 40 years ago. We should reclaim the lost words to keep our language live, return to our traditional cuisine,” he said.