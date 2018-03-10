KOCHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had come close to striking a deal with the then Pakistan President Parvez Musharaf to solve the Kashmir issue, but UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s lack of courage spoiled the opportunity, said lawyer and constitutional expert A G Noorani.

The only solution to the Kashmir issue is the four-point formula evolved by Manmohan Sigh and Musharaf, he said.

Noorani was conversing with journalist Iftikhar Gilani at the Krithi Literary Festival at Bolgatty Palace here on Friday.

‘Constructive deal’

The formula included demilitarisation, maximum autonomy, making border irrelevant and joint management of the area. Though Singh and Musharaf were ready to sign the agreement, Sonia did not show the courage to show the green light, said Noorani.

While the Singh-Musharaf deal was constructive, the much publicised Vajpayee-Musharaf high-level meeting was absurd.

Vajpayee did not have the courage to keep his word. He was a classic example of hypocrisy, said Noorani.