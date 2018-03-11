KOCHI:Cartoons are a voice of the common man that usually replicate any political or social issues. But this time the cartoonists from all over the state joined hands for a charity caricature show in association with the Ten-day Krithi Book Festival that concluded on Sunday at Marine Drive, Kochi.

Cartoonists making caricatures of visitors at Krithi International Book Festival held at Marine Drive in Kochi

The major highlight of the cartoon corner was this charity caricature show. The crowd were keen on having their caricature sketched by the legendary cartoonists who were doing on the spot caricatures. Everyone wanted to take home a caricature of their own and the response was overwhelming. “Right from the beginning of the fest, there was a huge rush at the stall. People even asked us if they could come the next day and get their caricature sketched. Some who came on the last day of were left disappointed when they couldn’t sit for the caricature,” said Ibrahim Badusha, a cartoonist and the chairman-in-charge of the cartoon Academy. He also stressed that the cartoon model of Madhu, the Adivasi youth who was brutally beaten to death was the main attraction in the show, done by Cartoonist Davinchi Suresh.

Many people from all walks of society showed interest in getting the caricature done when they knew it was part of a charity. The show saw a participation of around 40 well-known cartoonists from Kerala. Cartoonists like V K Shankaran, Prassanan Anikad, Dr Sunil Muthedath, Hassan Kottaparmbil, Basheer Kizhisseri, Sreejith Kudamaloor, Rajesh Ansera, Jairaj TG and Sajjiv Shoornad also participated. CPM leader M A Baby also had his cartoons sketched.

Anil Vega Kerala Cartoon Academy was the programme coordinator of the event. The amount collected from the event is about Rs one lakh and it will directly go to the Government fund to be used for the upliftment of autism kids. School students also participated in the event and they were happy to receive their caricatures sketched from famous cartoonists. Workshops and demonstrations were conducted for school children by cartoonists at the caricature corner. At the end of the event, momentoes were distributed by former MLA V N Vasavan, Script-writers Bobby-Sanjay and other dignitaries.