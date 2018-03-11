KOCHI: Land acquisition for the approach roads is the biggest hurdle facing the Public Works Department (PWD) in central Kerala, delaying the opening of new bridges in the region.Some of the bridges where works have been nearly over or fully completed, but cannot be opened due to land acquisition issues include Mattathankadavu bridge in Mulanthuruthy, Ernakulam, and Murikkallu bridge in Muvattupuzha and Kariyila-Kalingu bridge in Thodupuzha. Similarly, the parallel Aruvithura bridge in Kottayam has been delayed due to a shortage in rock aggregate from the quarries.

Perhaps, the biggest delay is the Mattanthankadavu bridge. The foundation stone for the bridge was laid back in 2012, and when the 51-metre bridge is nearly ready after six-long years, the approach road acquisition has come in the way. The bridge would have eased the lives of the residents of Mulanthuruthy, Amballur and Udayamperur panchayats.The opening of the bridge is delayed due to the land acquisition problems of the approach road, said M T Shabu, executive engineer, PWD Roads Division, Ernakulam.

He, however, added no other bridges or roads are waiting for inauguration in Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, West Kochi, Vypin, Thrikkakkara, Tripunithura and Piravom regions. Shiji Karunakaran, executive engineer, PWD Roads Division, Muvattupuzha, said land acquisition has delayed the Murikkallu bridge. The opening of the bridge would have eased the traffic on the Muvattupuzha-Piravom route. At Thodupuzha, one resident has objected to the acquisition of land for the approach road at negotiated prices. “This has delayed the opening of the bridge,” said a PWD engineer of the region.

One PWD engineer said the shortage of rocks and rock aggregates has also hit the road and the bridge works across the state. “There is an acute shortage of rocks and rock aggregates, and this has put the brakes on the PWD road works in a major way. In many areas, land acquisition for the approach roads are also impairing timely opening of the roads for the public,” the engineer said.